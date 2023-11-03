Section of U.S. Hwy. 51 in Carbondale reopened after crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the 1700 block of North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.

This is in the Industrial Park area.

According to Carbondale Police, as of 6:08 a.m., U.S. Highway 51 is back open to traffic, but officers and fire crews are still on the scene.

At one time traffic was rerouted along Industrial Park Road, Oakland Avenue and Charles Road.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries at this time.

