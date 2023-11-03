Cape Girardeau police: Juvenile, adult being treated for gunshot wounds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a juvenile and an adult were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the hospital around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

Officers were able to retrieve the gun. They say both are being treated for serious injuries.

As of Friday evening, police do not believe there are any suspects at large and say there is no threat to the public.

