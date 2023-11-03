Cape Girardeau County leaders break ground on new Emergency Operations Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County.

The event took place on Friday morning, November 3 at the site of the new building on the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, the new center will be used to house EOC administration and serve as a warehouse and storage facility for various emergency vehicles and equipment.

In a released statement, the commission said the new facility will help emergency responders store, stage and distribute needed/required supplies and equipment to natural disasters and pandemic events.

The commission said the project will cost $4,817,343 and should be finished by summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.