Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau County leaders break ground on new Emergency Operations Center

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new...
A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County.

The event took place on Friday morning, November 3 at the site of the new building on the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, the new center will be used to house EOC administration and serve as a warehouse and storage facility for various emergency vehicles and equipment.

In a released statement, the commission said the new facility will help emergency responders store, stage and distribute needed/required supplies and equipment to natural disasters and pandemic events.

The commission said the project will cost $4,817,343 and should be finished by summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

Pets Night Out returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday evening, November 3.
Pets Night Out in Downtown Cape Girardeau
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank