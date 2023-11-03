Heartland Votes
Butler Co. prosecuting attorney appointed as circuit judge

Kacey L. Proctor was appointed as circuit judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit.
Kacey L. Proctor was appointed as circuit judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County prosecuting attorney has been appointed as a circuit judge.

Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment on Friday, November 3.

Kacey L. Proctor was appointed as circuit judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the vacancy created when Honorable Michael M. Pritchett retired.

Proctor currently serves as the Butler County prosecuting attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southeast Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University.

We reached out to him on Friday and he sent us this statement:

“I would like thank Governor Parson for his confidence in me and for appointing me to serve as the Presiding Circuit Judge of the 36th Judicial Circuit.

“I would also like to congratulate Judge Pritchett on his retirement. He has had an amazing career to this point and is the finest and hardest working judge I have ever practiced in front of. I hope we see him continue to serve as a senior judge.”

Proctor went on to say that leaving the office Butler County prosecuting attorney after five years is bittersweet, but he said, “I welcome the challenges and opportunities that serving as the Presiding Circuit Judge have to offer.”

