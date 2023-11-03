Bullet holes found in front door of Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

While investigating, they reported finding evidence of shots being fired and bullet holes in the front door of a home.

No injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

