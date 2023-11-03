Heartland Votes
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County have been confirmed dead, officials said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty made the grim announcement from a rural road overlooking the scattered debris of the 11-story building -- located at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road.

Lafferty said both of the men have been located in the wreckage. The body of Alvin Nees was recovered, and crews hope to recover Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels later Friday night.

“We knew going in this was a very, very difficult situation,” Lafferty said, saying thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

He said the bodies of both men will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Both victims were from Pike County, Kentucky, and had been doing contracting work during a demolition project.

For previous coverage >>>

Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

