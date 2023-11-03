Advance volleyball ready for Class 1 State Championships
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Advance is gearing up for their fifth appearance at the State Championships in the last six seasons this weekend.
In each of the past four trips, the Hornets won the title, including last year at the Show Me Center.
Advance will play on that same court Friday night, November 3 in the Class 1 Semifinals against Galena at 6 p.m.
