Advance volleyball ready for Class 1 State Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Advance is gearing up for their fifth appearance at the State Championships in the last six seasons this weekend.

Advance volleyball has arrived at the Show Me Center for the State Championships. Hornets holding practice today ahead of their Class 1 Final Four game tomorrow against Galena pic.twitter.com/z0BtVetiR0 — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) November 2, 2023

In each of the past four trips, the Hornets won the title, including last year at the Show Me Center.

Advance will play on that same court Friday night, November 3 in the Class 1 Semifinals against Galena at 6 p.m.

