Williamson Co. deputies: Woman fell asleep in someone’s car, resisted arrest

Scotie M. Slaten, was cited for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a...
Scotie M. Slaten, was cited for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies say a woman who fell asleep in someone else’s car refused to cooperate and then resisted arrest.

Scotie M. Slaten, was cited for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:10 a.m. on October 24, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Somer’s Church Road in Thompsonville for a report of an unauthorized person sleeping in a resident’s vehicle. The resident reported they could not get the person to wake up, nor leave the vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene, they say the woman, later identified as Slaten, had to be helped out of the back of the vehicle and refused to cooperate or follow deputies’ instructions.

Once out of the vehicle, she tried to resist and run away.

Slaten was handcuffed, but they say she continued to resist by knocking flashlights out of deputies’ hands, kicking one deputy in the leg several times and by trying to pull away from deputies while being walked to a patrol car.

She was taken to the Williamson County Jail on the citations, as well as on an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Franklin County for aggravated battery.

