Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Martin, Tennessee.

According to Martin Police, 28-year-old Nicko Santiago of Martin, was the victim in a shooting death that took place on Wednesday, November 1.

55-year-old Lawrence Rodriquez, of Martin, was arrested at a home on Sidonia Road in Weakley County at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

Rodriquez was booked into the Weakley County Detention Center on 1st degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Martin Police said Rodriquez was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man, later identified as Santiago, on Hillsboro Street.

Officers reportedly found the victim bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Santiago was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

