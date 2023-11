PHOENIX, Ariz. (KFVS) - The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday at Chase Field to claim their first World Series title.

Texas scored the first run of the game in the 7th inning, and added four more in the 9th to help secure the victory.

The Rangers claim their first World Series Championship in five games.

