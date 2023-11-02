Sunshine and a big warm up!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hello Heartland, the sunshine and nice breeze out of the southwest is making our afternoon feel slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, skies will remain clear but you will still want that jacket! We will kick off the weekend with temperatures in the 60s for Friday afternoon. Heartland football Friday is going to be cold but dry. The rest of the weekend is looking gorgeous. High pressure overhead and winds still out of the south with bring us lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tracking those 70s by time Monday rolls around. As of right now our next cold front will hold off until the middle of next week. Once that front arrives it could bring a little bit of rain by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.