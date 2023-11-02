Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sunshine and a big warm up!

First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 11/2/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hello Heartland, the sunshine and nice breeze out of the southwest is making our afternoon feel slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, skies will remain clear but you will still want that jacket! We will kick off the weekend with temperatures in the 60s for Friday afternoon. Heartland football Friday is going to be cold but dry. The rest of the weekend is looking gorgeous. High pressure overhead and winds still out of the south with bring us lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tracking those 70s by time Monday rolls around. As of right now our next cold front will hold off until the middle of next week. Once that front arrives it could bring a little bit of rain by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 11/2/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 11/2/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/2.
First Alert noon forecast 11/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cold morning, with warm up heading to the Heartland
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/2
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/2