SEMO football hosting Robert Morris Saturday on Senior Day

Senior Day for SEMO on Saturday
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday marks Senior Day for a dozen Redhawks football players.

All the veterans on the SEMO roster are creating a lasting impact.

“They have elevated the program. They’ve brought consistency to the program.” said head coach Tom Matukewicz. “One of the proudest things that the program made is we’re relevant. We’ve had some really good game days here.”

“Without (these seniors and upperclassmen) I don’t think we have those type of crowds and excitement about SEMO football.”

The Redhawks host Robert Morris at Houck Stadium for a Big South-OVC Conference matchup at 1 p.m.

SEMO currently leads the league at 3-0, the last remaining undefeated team in conference.

