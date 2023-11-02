Pumpkin smash event set for Saturday at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Sustainability Office is teaming up the the Jackson County Health Department and Green Earth to host a pumpkin smash event.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the SIU Farms Service Center in Carbondale.

Organizers say the event is for the whole family.

Bring your old Jack-o-lanterns and decorative pumpkins to smash, but they must be free of decorations like glitter and candles.

After the event, the smashed pumpkins will be donated to an SIU compost facility.

