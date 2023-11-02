Heartland Votes
Pumpkin smash event set for Saturday at SIU

A pumpkin smash event will take place at the SIU Farms Service Center in Carbondale on Saturday, Nov. 4.
A pumpkin smash event will take place at the SIU Farms Service Center in Carbondale on Saturday, Nov. 4.(KGWN)
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Sustainability Office is teaming up the the Jackson County Health Department and Green Earth to host a pumpkin smash event.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the SIU Farms Service Center in Carbondale.

Organizers say the event is for the whole family.

Bring your old Jack-o-lanterns and decorative pumpkins to smash, but they must be free of decorations like glitter and candles.

After the event, the smashed pumpkins will be donated to an SIU compost facility.

