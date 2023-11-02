Heartland Votes
Police investigating stabbing incident in Carbondale

Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Carbondale, Illinois.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Carbondale, Illinois.

According the police dept., officers are in the 400 block of E. Larch Street, investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday evening.

Police say there is no known danger to the public currently, but they are asking residents to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

