Police investigating stabbing incident in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Carbondale, Illinois.

According the police dept., officers are in the 400 block of E. Larch Street, investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday evening.

Police say there is no known danger to the public currently, but they are asking residents to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

