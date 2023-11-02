Heartland Votes
MoDOT to hold public meeting on Rte. 61 corridor in Jackson

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, its project team will discuss three studies done along the Route 61 corridor in Jackson.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding a meeting on the Route 61 corridor.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 at South Elementary, 1701 S. Hope Street.

According to the department, they’ll discuss three studies done along the corridor.

Those studies include:

  • Corridor Study on Route 61 from the north interchange near Fruitland to the Route 25 intersection in Jackson. Alternatives for intersection improvements and a possible center turn lane will be shared. This study excludes the Deerwood intersection, the Hubble Creek Bridge replacement and the roundabout near the courthouse.
  • Intersection improvement study at the Route 61/Shawnee Avenue intersection. Options to improve the existing intersection or relocate the signal to the east will be shared.
  • Intersection improvement study at the Route 61/Donna Drive intersection. Options to improve the existing intersection and to relocate traffic from the Kimbel Lane intersection to the existing Donna Drive intersection will be discussed. Improvements in this location are included in the fiscal year 2027 budget.

Visitors can stop by anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to discuss the details with the MoDOT project team.

