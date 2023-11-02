Martin Police searching for suspect of deadly shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A shooting in Martin, Tennessee this morning left one dead. Police are searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, November 1 around 11:30 a.m.

According to a release from the Martin Police Department, officers were called to Hillsboro Street for an individual who was shot. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old male victim bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an Air Evac base and flown to Memphis, Tenn. for treatment.

Police say the victim later died from his injuries.

The Martin Police Dept. has active warrants on 55-year-old Lawrence Rodriguez of Martin.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or this investigation, please contact the Martin Police Dept. at (731) 587-5355.

