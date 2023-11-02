Heartland sheriff warns parents about their kids’ online safety

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Once you post something online, it never goes away; and if you have teens or pre-teens, you might find yourself telling them that a lot.

One Heartland sheriff says kids not understanding online dangers is becoming a big problem.

”That’s a conversation the parents need to have, say ‘when you do this, it’s gonna be there forever and it could affect you later,’” Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said.

He talked about this growing concern in his community. The sheriff said over the past few weeks, his department has received numerous calls about unsafe online behaviors from teenagers, including sharing explicit photos and hiding certain applications from their parents.

“They get caught up in it and they use it for not the right purpose,” Sheriff Ferrell said.

As a junior high basketball coach himself, he said he’s seen it firsthand.

“And I see these kids on their phones all the time snapchatting,” the sheriff said.

“It gives her a chance to talk to her friends when she’s not at school or with them in person,” Jennifer Hammond said.

Hammond has a 13-year-old daughter. Her daughter does have an online presence, but Hammond said she monitors everything.

“I will randomly look in her accounts and see what she’s on,” Hammond said. “Some accounts I will not let her have at all.”

“It is a scary place,” Alix Gasser said.

She is with Southeast Missouri Network against Sexual Violence. She said teaching your children how to navigate the internet is a lot like teaching them to drive. You would never just hand them the keys and say go.

“Do the training wheels, alright you’re going to be allowed to be on a few of these websites and then if you do okay with that then we’re going to be okay with this,” Gasser said. “And you kind of set the boundaries wider and wider as they understand the dangers of those websites.”

The golden rule, according to Gasser, if your child has gotten themself into a situation try not to get angry.

“It’s hard to stay positive, but stay positive that they came and talked to you about it,” Gasser said.

“If something does occur don’t destroy the evidence,” Sheriff Ferrell said.

He said report it to authorities so they can help.

And Hammond said as a mom, never be afraid to ask questions.

“I’ve tried to always talk to her about this, so if I feel like she’s not telling me everything I’ll look a little further,” Hammond said. “But for the most part I think she’s honest with me about it.”

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence also has a program called the Green Bear Project that has online safety education for parents and their children.

