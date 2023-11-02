Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land

From Region 8 News at Six
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An interstate to be built in Northeast Arkansas could cut hundreds of acres out of a family farm.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation last week released its preferred route for the future Interstate 57.

The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through multiple acres of Dr. Bill Wright’s farmland.

“We’re going to have 710 acres that will be completely unfarmable. This is a very special, fragile, and environmental place, and they’re going to ruin it,” Wright said.

Wright said the land has been in his family for generations.

“Some of this land has been in my family for almost 100 years,” Wright said. “I’ve worked on it. It’s tough. It’s something we’ve always tried to take care of.”

He knew his land was in the interstate’s path after a farmhand noticed someone surveying a piece of his property.

“He told me there were some people on the property from ArDOT that were setting out flags for future I-57,” Wright explained.

Since that time, Wright has become frustrated after contacting multiple state officials and agencies but not getting any answers.

“I’ve tried reaching out to congressmen, attorney general, state senators, U.S. senators, ex-governors. No one seems to accept responsibility,” Wright said.

He isn’t done trying to get answers but does feel he is fighting an uphill battle.

“I don’t stand much of a chance, but I’m going to keep fighting it,” Wright said. “I’m going to keep reaching out to other people in the government.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

Using the new Tik Tok Shop safely
Using the new Tik Tok Shop safely
Strong consumer data, Fed on interest rates & surge in household net worth | Money Talks 10/20/23
Strong consumer data, Fed on interest rates & surge in household net worth | Money Talks 10/20/23
With river levels at record lows, agribusiness is feeling the pressure as transport on the...
River levels hit harvest season
River levels hit harvest, US Rice leaders meet with Cuba & aflatoxin report | By the Bushel...
River levels hit harvest, US Rice leaders meet with Cuba & aflatoxin report | By the Bushel 10/17/23
According to the company, this will be Big Whiskey’s ninth location in Missouri, with plans to...
New Poplar Bluff restaurant to host grand opening