First Alert: Warming trend starts today

It's another cold morning in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 20s, but we could see wake-up temps Friday in the 30s.

A gradual warming trend starts today!

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

After a cold start, Friday is looking even warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Temps will rise over the weekend into the mid to upper 60s and Monday afternoon highs look to reach the mid 70s!

After Monday, a cold front will move through the Heartland, which will put an end to the warming trend, for now.

Highs by Tuesday will be in the 60s and continue gradually fall until next Thursday when temps will return into the 50s.

Dry conditions look to continue until Monday when there is a small chance for rain.

