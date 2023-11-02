Heartland Votes
Federal aid options for Bollinger County residents affected by natural disasters

Widespread damage could be seen throughout Glen Allen, Mo. after an early morning tornado...
Widespread damage could be seen throughout Glen Allen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched down in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bollinger County, Mo. (KFVS) - People in one hard-hit Bollinger County community are exploring options as they recover from multiple natural disasters in one year.

This week, a federal agency is set up to help them figure out what’s next.

Home and business owners in Bollinger County who had property damaged during the April tornado or summer flooding may now be eligible for low interest disaster relief loans.

Members of the federal Small Business Administration are set up in Marble Hill to help with the application process.

The SBA is offering two federal disaster loans. One is for people whose homes were damaged during those natural disasters. The other is for businesses who were affected by the flooding and storms.

Javier Caltenco is with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

He said they want people to know what resources are available to help them figure out their next steps.

“We want to make sure that everyone who was affected, to make sure they come in here since we are here and available to them and they can come and fill out an application and if they have any questions they can come ask them,” said Caltenco.

The SBA will be set up in Marble Hill at the Lutesville Presbyterian Church through Monday, November 6.

Those loans aren’t the only options from the federal government.

Some homeowners in Glen Allen could be eligible for a buyout through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That program helps residents relocate out of flood prone areas.

Chris Hamilton with the USDA said $5.8 million has been secured for the buyout program.

The USDA is working with the Bollinger County Commission to finalize plans with how to proceed with that money.

There will be more discussion on those next steps in the buyout process at the county commission meeting on Monday, Nov. 6.

