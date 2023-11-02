Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down

Anne Precythe told staff time of departure ‘feels right’
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the...
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe will be stepping down from the position at the beginning of December.(Missouri Department of Corrections)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The top two officials at the Missouri Department of Corrections will be stepping down at the beginning of December, citing a desire to spend more time with family, according to the governor’s office and internal memos.

Governor Mike Parson’s office issued an announcement Wednesday that director Anne Precythe’s final day leading the department will be Dec 5.

“Director Precythe has been a great leader, colleague, and champion in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” Parson said in a press release. “As we set out to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was there every step of the way. Under Anne’s leadership, not only have DOC staff turnover rates decreased but they’ve reversed, and we’ve witnessed a renewed sense of pride in public service among team members. Her leadership has been an inspiration not only to DOC but our entire Cabinet, and we will all greatly miss her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit.”

A social media account for the organization Missouri Prison Reform posted the emailed message Precythe sent out to the department’s staff, in which she announced that Deputy Director Matt Sturm is also retiring.

“Matt has dedicated 28 years of his life to this department and has been instrumental in the accomplishments of the last seven years,” Precythe wrote. “We have both benefited from a tremendously successful partnership where we have complemented each other’s strengths and covered each other’s weaknesses.”

Both Precythe and Sturm were appointed to their respective positions in 2017.

Precythe marks the second member of Parson’s cabinet to announce their retirement in as many months.

In October, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announced her impending retirement will begin in July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing a car after failing to return it to the person he...
Cape Girardeau man accused of stealing car
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Man wanted in connection with deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting arrested

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Scotie M. Slaten, was cited for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a...
Williamson Co. deputies: Woman fell asleep in someone’s car, resisted arrest
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing
The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and Fred G. Harrison Foundation donated $2.4 million for a...
JALC receives $2.4 million donation for new indoor baseball, softball facility