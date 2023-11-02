Heartland Votes
Dexter, Mo. celebrates grand opening of new accessible playground

Dexter celebrates grand opening of new all-inclusive playground.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A project aimed at creating an accessible playground in Dexter, Missouri that was years in the making, has finally been completed.

Community members came together today to celebrate the grand opening of the new, all-inclusive playground at Boon Park.

Many families are enjoying this new playground equipment, which is designed to be accessible for all children.

It features swings, slides and sensory panels.

Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, says this playground has been needed in the community for quite some time.

“We’ve heard, especially from our school district and many of our parents, that we have needed this for several years,” Trammell said. “I think the process this has taken--it has been about a 15 year dream to educators that have wanted to see this happen.”

Mayor Jason Banken says it’s a great feeling to know they are helping to meet a need right here at home.

”In our town, we do have great parks and the parks department does a great job having them, but access has always been a problem with them, so it is a great thing to have it--to know that the fact that it is accessible to everyone now and not having other kids just look at a playground and not get to use it--and now everyone can have access to this and it’s a great thing to have,” Banken said.

David Wyman, city administrator, shares what this project means to him.

”It’s very exciting, this has been a long time in progress,” Wyman said. “People have been fundraising for this for several years as you can tell, it’s a big accomplishment for our community. And our little town is a good community already, but it’s just exciting that people are always looking to make it better and this is just one example of that.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

