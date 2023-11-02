Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested

Latest News

A man in a gray hoodie begins to cross the sidewalk alongside the family, and then he suddenly...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom’s arms while crossing street, dad fights him off
Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front...
SEMO looking to rename Bellevue St. in front of Houck Stadium
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
The Illinois Department of Public Health is launching a new provider phone line in response to...
IDPH launches new phone line in response to increase in babies born with syphilis
FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St....
Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot