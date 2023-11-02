Heartland Votes
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway

Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.(Olivia Drake, public information officer, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company)
By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A cow who was found trapped under a Connecticut highway was rescued by firefighters Saturday.

WFSB reports the 5-year-old cow was spotted under Route 9 near the Middletown-Higganum town line by Chelsea Brookes, who is the daughter of a Haddam Volunteer Fire life member.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post that the cow was named Blossom and had escaped from her pasture at a Middletown farm two months before.

Officials said it was not clear how long Blossom had been trapped in the concrete box culvert under the highway, which is at the bottom of a steep ravine.

At the time of Blossom’s rescue, officials said the water was 8 inches deep and flowing rapidly.

An animal rescue team attempted to rescue the cow on Sunday but were unable to because the cold water and steep terrain made it difficult.

On Monday, a veterinary team joined the rescue efforts and sedated the cow with a tranquilizer dart.

The fire department said Blossom was strapped and secured to a sled when she was sedated and taken out of the culvert.

Veterinarians said Blossom only suffered a few scrapes on her legs. She was taken to a state-owned barn to quarantine before a permanent home for her is found.

