Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman is in jail after failing to appear in court.

60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed to appear in court on charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

In October, Schleyer was charged after police received several complaints about possible illegal drug activity at the building Schleyer turned into a home.

She was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Her current bond is set at $40,000.

