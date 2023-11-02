Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman is in jail after failing to appear in court.

60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed to appear in court on charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

In October, Schleyer was charged after police received several complaints about possible illegal drug activity at the building Schleyer turned into a home.

She was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Her current bond is set at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.