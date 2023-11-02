Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau teacher surprised with singing telegram after earning doctorate

Amy Beevor is a Spanish teacher at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.
Amy Beevor is a Spanish teacher at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A teacher in the Heartland has accomplished her dream of becoming a doctor, and Cape Girardeau Public Schools made sure to honor her in a special way.

Amy Beevor is a Spanish teacher at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.

She just completed the University of Missouri’s Educational Doctorate Program, and was honored on Thursday, November 2 with a singing telegram by the school.

“It’s a big accomplishment and I’m really overwhelmed at the way everyone’s celebrating it,” she said. “This is something that I’ve worked at for quite a while, and I was not expecting this attention for it at all.”

According to Cape Girardeau schools, Beevor has set a fantastic example for her students.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested

Latest News

Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front...
SEMO looking to rename Bellevue St. in front of Houck Stadium
The Illinois Department of Public Health is launching a new provider phone line in response to...
IDPH launches new phone line in response to increase in babies born with syphilis
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
The nursery is currently buying seed from the public for a variety of species such as wild...
Cape Girardeau forest nursery buying local tree seeds