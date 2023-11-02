Cape Girardeau teacher surprised with singing telegram after earning doctorate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A teacher in the Heartland has accomplished her dream of becoming a doctor, and Cape Girardeau Public Schools made sure to honor her in a special way.

Amy Beevor is a Spanish teacher at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.

She just completed the University of Missouri’s Educational Doctorate Program, and was honored on Thursday, November 2 with a singing telegram by the school.

“It’s a big accomplishment and I’m really overwhelmed at the way everyone’s celebrating it,” she said. “This is something that I’ve worked at for quite a while, and I was not expecting this attention for it at all.”

According to Cape Girardeau schools, Beevor has set a fantastic example for her students.

