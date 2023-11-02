Cape Girardeau Roller Derby ends season with Capetown Smackdown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby team will be ending the season with the Capetown Smackdown in November.

On Saturday, November 11, at the A.C. Brase Arena, CGRD skaters will go head-to head. Following the main event, the action will continue with a mixer scrimmage involving skaters who have been part of CGRD, supported the team in the past, or faced off against CGRD.

At this family-friendly event, attendees are encouraged to arrive with an appetite as Turk Dawgs will be serving up concessions. The event will also welcome attendees to BYOB.

For those looking to secure their spot ahead of time, early bird tickets are available for just $8 through Venmo(@CGRollerDerby) or PayPal. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $10.

You can stay updated by visiting the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby Facebook page.

