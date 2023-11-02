Cape Girardeau forest nursery buying local tree seeds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State forest nursery staff are asking for your help.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the George O. White State Nursery has provided seedings to residents for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control and wildlife habitat.

The nursery is currently buying seed from the public for a variety of species such as wild plum, willow oak, cherrybark oak, eastern wahoo and bald cypress.

“What the nursery does is they will grow them and then we redistribute them. And people actually get paid for these seeds to be collected. So the Nature Center, what we do is we really try to talk about the fish forest and wildlife and healthy forests are one of those and that’s why we encourage native trees and that’s why we propagate them,” Jennifer Benhken, forestry manager, explained. “Our nursery has actually been in operation since 1947. And they process thousands of orders every year. And as you can imagine, we need quite a bit of seed for that.”

If you’re interested in bringing some in, Benhken recommended to taking them to the regional office. Pricing varies depending on the amount and type of tree seed.

If you’d like to find more out or find lists of seeds, you can do so by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.