Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau forest nursery buying local tree seeds

The nursery is currently buying seed from the public for a variety of species such as wild...
The nursery is currently buying seed from the public for a variety of species such as wild plum, willow oak, cherrybark oak, eastern wahoo and bald cypress.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State forest nursery staff are asking for your help.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the George O. White State Nursery has provided seedings to residents for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control and wildlife habitat.

The nursery is currently buying seed from the public for a variety of species such as wild plum, willow oak, cherrybark oak, eastern wahoo and bald cypress.

“What the nursery does is they will grow them and then we redistribute them. And people actually get paid for these seeds to be collected. So the Nature Center, what we do is we really try to talk about the fish forest and wildlife and healthy forests are one of those and that’s why we encourage native trees and that’s why we propagate them,” Jennifer Benhken, forestry manager, explained. “Our nursery has actually been in operation since 1947. And they process thousands of orders every year. And as you can imagine, we need quite a bit of seed for that.”

If you’re interested in bringing some in, Benhken recommended to taking them to the regional office. Pricing varies depending on the amount and type of tree seed.

If you’d like to find more out or find lists of seeds, you can do so by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested

Latest News

Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
A check was presented to John A. Logan College by the Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation on...
JALC receives $2.4 million donation for new indoor baseball, softball facility
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Scotie M. Slaten, was cited for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a...
Williamson Co. deputies: Woman fell asleep in someone’s car, resisted arrest