BioBlitz citizen scientists record 435 species on SIU campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Citizen scientists documents more species than ever during this year’s Saluki BioBlitz, an annual survey of flora and fauna on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Campus.

Participants documents 435 unique species in a 24-hour window on September 1. The latest event brought the three-year total to more than 4,000 observations of 675 unique species.

More than 500 students, faculty, staff and members of the general public have participated in the Saluki BioBlitz since its first event in September 2021.

Brent Pease, assistant professor of wildlife in the School of Forestry and Horticulture, said that as habitats change and plants and animals face evolving pressures, regularly taking stock of the natural inventory is particularly important. Once researchers collect several years of data, they can start to build a better picture to understand where and how species composition is changing.

The Saluki BioBlitz results will remain online in open-access biodiversity databases. Pease says this will allow researchers, wildlife managers, practitioners and the general public to use the information to understand when and where a given species occurred in history.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.