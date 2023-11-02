Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Another cold morning, with warm up heading to the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, we’ve got more cold temperatures to kick off our Thursday. Starting off in the upper 20s this morning, but we will be warming up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. But don’t get rid of those winter coats just yet. We will have another cold morning on Friday, with temperatures in the low 30s. Now as we head into the weekend, that’s where we see the real warm up. Friday will see temperatures in the low 60s, but will gradually rise to the mid 70s by the time we get to Monday.

After Monday we will see a cold front move through the Heartland, bringing our temperatures down into the 60s by Tuesday, and they will continue to fall gradually until Thursday, where we return to the 50s. We also have small chances of rain, starting on Monday and a chance of evening showers by next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed
Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a...
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion
A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing a car after failing to return it to the person he...
Cape Girardeau man accused of stealing car
A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the...
Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after a body was found in the northern part of...
Body found in northern Butler County; authorities investigating

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold evening before a warm up heads our way
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/1/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/1/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold continues, warm up on the way
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 11/1
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 11/1