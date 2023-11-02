Another cold morning, with warm up heading to the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, we’ve got more cold temperatures to kick off our Thursday. Starting off in the upper 20s this morning, but we will be warming up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. But don’t get rid of those winter coats just yet. We will have another cold morning on Friday, with temperatures in the low 30s. Now as we head into the weekend, that’s where we see the real warm up. Friday will see temperatures in the low 60s, but will gradually rise to the mid 70s by the time we get to Monday.

After Monday we will see a cold front move through the Heartland, bringing our temperatures down into the 60s by Tuesday, and they will continue to fall gradually until Thursday, where we return to the 50s. We also have small chances of rain, starting on Monday and a chance of evening showers by next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.