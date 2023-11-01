Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed

Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A complaint about an unwanted person led to the arrest of a woman on Tuesday, October 31.

Graves County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:15 p.m. to a home on Lawn Drive to investigate the complaint.

When they arrived, the homeowner told deputies he had not been at the home for approximately 5 months and he discovered that someone was living in home and the locks had been changed.

Deputies were able to get into the home and said they found a drug pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.

This discovery led to others.

Deputies said they found more meth throughout the home and a woman hiding under bed in a back room.

Graves County Sheriff's deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a...
Graves County Sheriff's deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a home on Lawn Drive.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as 37-year-old Rebecca Eggleston, of Mayfield.

Eggleston allegedly admitted to deputies that the drugs and paraphernalia found in the home was hers.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-3rd offense (methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Eggleston was also charged with the indictment warrant out of Graves County Circuit Court.

Members of the Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
"Seussical" to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Natural gas customers with Ameren Missouri will be seeing gas rates change.
Ameren Missouri natural gas rates to drop