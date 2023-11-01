Williamson County highway to honor fallen first responder

SPILLERTOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - More than two years after a first responder was killed in the line of duty, a stretch of highway in Williamson County now honors his life.

On Wednesday, November 1, Brian Pierce Jr.’s family and loved ones joined together to keep his legacy alive. It was an emotional afternoon for the family of Brian Pierce Jr., including for his mother, Tammy Pierce.

“He will live on through our grandchildren, their children through this sign for eternity,” said Tammy Pierce.

Tammy and her husband, Brian Sr. watched as the sign was unveiled on Wednesday, renaming a portion of Illinois Route 37 in his honor.

“When I look at the sign, I see more than just a hero legacy. We thought we had lost that legacy when Brian Jr. was killed. But we see this today, it means more than you could ever imagine,” said Tammy Pierce.

Brian Pierce Jr. died on August 4, 2021 when he was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge near St. Louis during a police chase.

“And know that he made the world a lot safer and there are a lot of others just like him,” said Tammy Pierce.

Senate Joint Resolution 31 renamed part of Route 37 the “Officer Brian Pierce Jr. Memorial Highway.” Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler co-sponsored the Resolution.

“The family is very grateful and I’m very grateful for the service that he gave and for his life to be tragically ended at the age of 24 was tragic,” said Fowler. “So this is the least we can do for him.”

As drivers pass the sign every day, Tammy Pierce wants them to remember what her son did for the southern Illinois community and beyond.

“It adds on to so much more, a fallen officers name is engraved in so many places across the United States. But to see a sign right by where you live, you pass it everyday, it just adds to, it adds to all of it, it adds to the memory, it adds to what he did, what the ultimate sacrifice actually means,” said Tammy Pierce.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.