Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Vienna High School hosting program to honor veterans

The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans...
The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The event, “Flag Raising: A Salute to Veterans,” will take place on Thursday, November 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the the high school. If there is inclement weather, it will be held inside at the main gym.

Veterans and all community members are invited and encouraged to attend. If there is a veteran unable to attend, students would still like to honor them by reading their name and branch of service.

Anyone wishing to recognize a veteran can complete an online form by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
"Seussical" to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank