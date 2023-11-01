Vienna High School hosting program to honor veterans

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The event, “Flag Raising: A Salute to Veterans,” will take place on Thursday, November 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the the high school. If there is inclement weather, it will be held inside at the main gym.

Veterans and all community members are invited and encouraged to attend. If there is a veteran unable to attend, students would still like to honor them by reading their name and branch of service.

Anyone wishing to recognize a veteran can complete an online form by clicking here.

