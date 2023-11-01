Heartland Votes
Two injured in Poplar Bluff attempted home invasion

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating an attempted home invasion robbery that left two people shot(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were shot in an early morning attempted home invasion in Poplar Bluff.

Around 4:09 a.m. on November 1, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a report of an attempted home invasion robbery at a house in the 100 block of West Lexington Avenue.

According to Lieutenant Josh Stewart, victims said two or three people dressed in dark clothing tried to force entry through the front door of the home. They then fired several shots through the door before fleeing the scene.

Two victims sustained moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to the emergency room. One was taken to St. Louis for their injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Danny Hicks at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

