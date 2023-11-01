Heartland Votes
Trunk or treat event held in Carbondale

Carbondale trunk or treat event
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - There were a good number of Halloween-themed events going on throughout the Heartland Tuesday night.

The trunk or treat event held at the New Zion Church in Carbondale, Illinois, has been an annual tradition for the past nine years.

We spoke with a parent who shared with us how thankful she is for the church providing a safe environment on Halloween night.

“Oh I love Halloween and I’m glad I was able to bring my son inside and not worry about him being poisoned or anything like that,” said Yolanda Harrington.

The church also provided a meal alongside the trunk or treat event.

