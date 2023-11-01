Heartland Votes
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City

Rock blasting at an adjacent property caused the damage and injuries at Caymas Boats, according to the owner.
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Explosion reported in Ashland City(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officers and firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported explosion at Caymas Boats in Ashland City.

The explosion at 2013 Highway 12 South caused damage to the building and cars, and three employees were injured, according to Caymas Boats owner Earl Bentz. Bentz told WSMV4 there was rock blasting at an adjacent property that caused the damage and injuries.

The damage to the building was cosmetic in nature, Bentz added.

“Great response from the fire department, EMS, police department, sheriff, everyone came to help,” he said. “No serious injuries, just property damage.”

Emergency personnel have since left the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

