‘Sweat for a Vet’ push-up challenge raises money for those serving overseas

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - High school students, staff and faculty joined U.S. Army service members in the annual “Sweat for a Vet” push-up challenge.

Around 18 students participated on Wednesday morning, November 1.

School officials say students did a combined total of 1,410 push ups in just 50 minutes.

Each student had a sponsor for the challenge with a goal of raising money for the United Service Organization. With this money, they’ll send care packages to those currently serving in the Middle East.

Their goal is to raise $2,000 by Nov. 8. They’ve currently raised $1,500.

If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Stacy Kilby, school social worker, at 573-264-2131 or kilbys@scr1.org. You can also drop off a donation at any Scott City R-I school office, attention: Sweat for a Vet.

The school will host its Veterans Day assembly on Friday morning, Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.