Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges

Father facing charges after children found wandering road.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the road.

According to a probable cause statement from the prosecuting attorney’s office, on Friday, October 27, a witness had found the two children in a high traffic, active roadway and returned them to their address in Dexter, Missouri.

When police arrived, they found the children ages 2 and 5 with no adults in the home.

While inside, officers found several items in plain-view that were in access to the children and could pose a danger.

Officers did make contact with the father, Dustin Linkous, who claimed he was in Poplar Bluff, Mo. with a friend.

After further investigation, police learned Linkous had fed and bathed the children around 6 p.m., before leaving them to sleep. He then left the home around 7 p.m., to walk to a location approximately five to six blocks away.

Linkous said he did not know when the children had awoke and left the home.

He now faces multiple charges--including two counts of second-degree child abandonment, two counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

