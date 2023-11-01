Heartland Votes
ShotSpotter technology coming to Sikeston

City leaders in Sikeston, Mo. recently approved installing a ShotSpotter system.
City leaders in Sikeston, Mo. recently approved installing a ShotSpotter system.(Madison Steward/KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Utilizing technology to improve safety, that’s the goal behind a new gunshot detection system in Sikeston.

City leaders there recently approved installing that system.

ShotSpotter uses microphones mounted in target areas to detect gunfire; and police in Sikeston say they hope those extra ears will help them keep better tabs on shootings in town.

”Gunfire in communities often goes unreported. Sometimes even when it is reported we are not really sure where it is at,” said Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen.

That’s why the Sikeston Department of Public Safety decided to apply for a grant to install the shotspotter.

“This software will get the information to us that the gunshot has occurred in under a minute and then notify us on our laptop of tablets or phones and also it will let us know exactly where it occurred,” said McMillen

One Sikeston resident said there’s a need for something like this in their community.

“I think it is great. I mean, if it gives the cops a heads up on criminals that are doing what they shouldn’t be doing that’s great,” said David Parden.

The software will cover 2-square-miles in town based on where the city has had the most shots fired calls in the last 20 months.

McMillen said it’ll cover areas from Dudley Park, down to Virginia Street, from the High School to the West City Limits.

“It’s going to really help us in our investigations and hopefully get us more convictions on those types of offenses,” added McMillen.

McMillen said he is excited for the opportunities the technology will bring.

“Not only is it going to help with the gunshot detection, but also helps protect some of the city infrastructures substation or even schools that are in the areas that this is going to be. So, overall, it is going to make our community safer.”

