“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - “Seussical” is coming to Shawnee Community College.

The musical, which pays tribute to children’s author Dr. Seuss, is a family-friendly production.

It features catchy songs, colorful costumes, the power of imagination with heartwarming moments and the essence of Dr. Seuss’s signature storytelling style.

Performances are Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 4 at 7 p.m. at the main campus in Ullin.

Tickets for the evening shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

