Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College

Jessica Edwards, Stacy Simpson & Lindsay Zeschke, with Shawnee Community College, preview the performance of "Seussical," a musical tribute to author Dr. Seuss.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - “Seussical” is coming to Shawnee Community College.

The musical, which pays tribute to children’s author Dr. Seuss, is a family-friendly production.

It features catchy songs, colorful costumes, the power of imagination with heartwarming moments and the essence of Dr. Seuss’s signature storytelling style.

Performances are Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 4 at 7 p.m. at the main campus in Ullin.

Tickets for the evening shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

For more ticket information and to order online, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
"Seussical" to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
"Seussical" to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College