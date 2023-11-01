“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - “Seussical” is coming to Shawnee Community College.
The musical, which pays tribute to children’s author Dr. Seuss, is a family-friendly production.
It features catchy songs, colorful costumes, the power of imagination with heartwarming moments and the essence of Dr. Seuss’s signature storytelling style.
Performances are Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 4 at 7 p.m. at the main campus in Ullin.
Tickets for the evening shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
For more ticket information and to order online, click here.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.