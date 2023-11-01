Building collapse traps two workers; Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency

UPDATE 11/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency as crews search for two workers trapped following a building collapse at a coal preparation plant in Martin County, Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear issued the State of Emergency early Wednesday morning, announcing it on social media.

Kentucky, keep praying — but the scene is bad and we should be prepared for tough news out of Martin County. ^AB https://t.co/XHUeJWsu7R — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 1, 2023

“I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help.”

Authorities say the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Just more than 15 minutes later, first responders arrived to find a more than 10-story coal preparation plant had collapsed while the men were working inside to prepare the structure for demolition.

“This coal preparation plant has been out of commission for a while, for several years,” Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said. “It’s my understanding that the coal company sold it for basically scrap and they were salvaging what they could out of it.”

Kirk said the project has been ongoing for nearly eight months, but something happened Tuesday that was not normal.

“They typically take these down in sections. They fall them, you know, cut torch and fall them in section,” he said. “We believe that’s what happened. That it just didn’t fall the way they had projected it to fall and it actually closed around them.”

Kirk said the men were on the bottom floor when the building collapsed, trapping them beneath tons of rubble.

“We’ve been able to locate one of them and talk with him. Rescue efforts are underway now. We have multiple agencies down there,” Kirk said. “We’ve got several rescuers inside of the rubble trying to free him.”

The effort requires all hands on deck, with agencies from all around working to be part of the rescue.

“We’re not really equipped for this type of disaster,” Kirk said.

Following the declaration of a local emergency in Martin County Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency.

“Please join Britainy and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them,” Beshear said in the post.

The declaration will mobilize additional resources to help the two men trapped in the collapsed coal prep plant.

The Pikeville Fire Department was the first agency to locate one of the men, putting him in contact with rescuers and starting the rescue process. While the other man has not been located, first responders say it is still being maneuvered as a rescue mission for both workers.

Kirk said the work is slow going and could turn into a multi-day operation.

“This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete and very confined space last. Very tight spaces. Any time you put a rescuer in that situation, you’re putting in putting his life in danger,” he said.

Kirk said falling objects and debris are also a risk factor for rescuers.

“You kind of feel helpless that you can’t do more, that you can’t for it faster, but this is not a fast process. It’s a very slow process in order to try to keep everybody safe. This is a rescue mission,” he said.

Kirk said hope and help are needed right now.

“If you pray, pray for these people. Pray for the victims, the families. Pray for the first responders,” Kirk said.

UPDATE 11/1/23 @7:33 a.m.

