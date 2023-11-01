Heartland Votes
One dead, one injured in Jefferson County house fire

Jefferson County Coroner, Roger Hayse, confirmed that one person was killed, another injured in...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another was injured in a Jefferson County house fire.

Around 7:09 a.m. on November 1, crews responded to the house fire on Vermont Lane, southwest of Mt. Vernon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Roger Hayse, one person was confirmed dead and another person was injured in the fire.

Hayse said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and is currently under investigation.

