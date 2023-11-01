One dead, one injured in Jefferson County house fire

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another was injured in a Jefferson County house fire.

Around 7:09 a.m. on November 1, crews responded to the house fire on Vermont Lane, southwest of Mt. Vernon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Roger Hayse, one person was confirmed dead and another person was injured in the fire.

Hayse said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and is currently under investigation.

