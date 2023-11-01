Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2023 Christmas ornament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced “The Christmas Tree Lighting” as the 2023 Christmas ornament.

This ornament marks the 27th in the series created by Hestia with only 378 produced this year. The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate both historic locations in Downtown Cape Girardeau, events that hold tradition and points of interest in the downtown district.

Past Christmas ornaments are still available for sale. These past ornaments include Old St. Vincent’s Church, Lorimier School, the Marquette Hotel, The Red House, Port Cape Girardeau, The River Campus, The Glenn House, The Schultz School, Hutson’s Christmas Window, Mississippi Riverboat, The Oliver-Leming House, The River Tales Mural, Shivelbine Music Store, the River Heritage Museum, the H & H Building, and Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts.

The 2023 Christmas ornaments can be purchased for $30 with a stand or $25 without. They are available at the following locations:

Old Town Cape: 338 Broadway St. Ste. 401 (573) 334-8085

CP McGinty Jewelers: 117 Main St. (573) 335-6347

Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore: 43 S. Main St. (573) 334-6251

Jayson Jewelers: 115 Themis St. (573-334-8711

Pastimes Antiques: 45 Main St. (573)-332-8882

Shivelbine Music Store: 535 Broadway St. (573) 334-5216

Visit Cape: 220 N. Fountain St. (573) 335-1631

Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts: 29 Main St. (573)-335-5681

