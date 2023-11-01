Heartland Votes
Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2023 Christmas ornament

Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced “The Christmas Tree Lighting” as the 2023 Christmas ornament.
Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced “The Christmas Tree Lighting” as the 2023 Christmas ornament.(Old Town Cape, Inc.)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced “The Christmas Tree Lighting” as the 2023 Christmas ornament.

This ornament marks the 27th in the series created by Hestia with only 378 produced this year. The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate both historic locations in Downtown Cape Girardeau, events that hold tradition and points of interest in the downtown district.

Past Christmas ornaments are still available for sale. These past ornaments include Old St. Vincent’s Church, Lorimier School, the Marquette Hotel, The Red House, Port Cape Girardeau, The River Campus, The Glenn House, The Schultz School, Hutson’s Christmas Window, Mississippi Riverboat, The Oliver-Leming House, The River Tales Mural, Shivelbine Music Store, the River Heritage Museum, the H & H Building, and Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts.

The 2023 Christmas ornaments can be purchased for $30 with a stand or $25 without. They are available at the following locations:

  • Old Town Cape: 338 Broadway St. Ste. 401 (573) 334-8085
  • CP McGinty Jewelers: 117 Main St. (573) 335-6347
  • Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore: 43 S. Main St. (573) 334-6251
  • Jayson Jewelers: 115 Themis St. (573-334-8711
  • Pastimes Antiques: 45 Main St. (573)-332-8882
  • Shivelbine Music Store: 535 Broadway St. (573) 334-5216
  • Visit Cape: 220 N. Fountain St. (573) 335-1631
  • Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts: 29 Main St. (573)-335-5681

