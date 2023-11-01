Heartland Votes
Missouri’s haunted castle

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Brumley, Missouri sits west of St. Louis and has a population of 91, and depending on who you ask, five ghosts.

“I’ve seen four different female apparitions in the house,” said Steve Skinner. “I’ve also seen a little boy twice.”

Steve and his wife Judy bought the house when paranormal activity piqued his interest five years ago.

“The skeptical part of me always wondered was some of this staged? So, I thought if I could ever find a haunted place, I’d buy it to be my paranormal lab.”

The couple found the haunted castle online. It was built in the mid-1800s and has been called the most haunted house in the Midwest.

Steve said most of the paranormal activity place in the master bedroom where three people died. The couple told First Alert 4 that their motion camera has captured an orb floating through a bedroom, and they also have taken pictures where people appear who were not there when the image was snapped.

In the backyard, sits a pioneer graveyard. Radar images and cadaver dogs have confirmed that bodies are buried there.

Learn more about the Haunted Castle House here.

