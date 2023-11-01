Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Missouri hunters harvest over 2,200 birds during fall firearms turkey season

According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters checked...
According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters checked 2,219 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters checked 2,219 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season.

Fall firearms turkey season ran during the entire month of October. The Heartland county that harvested the most was Perry County with a total 34 birds harvested. For current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, you can go to the MDC website.

This year’s harvest is just short of 400 more birds than 2022′s fall firearms season. In 2022, hunters harvested 1,844 birds during the fall firearms turkey season.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues until November 10. It will then resume from November 22 to January 15, 2024. For more information about fall turkey hunting, you can go to the MDC website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans...
Vienna High School hosting program to honor veterans
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
"Seussical" to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
“Seussical” to hit the stage at Shawnee Community College
Rebecca Eggleston, 37 of Mayfield, was arrested on drug charges in Graves County.
Woman arrested on drug charges after home owner reports locks were changed