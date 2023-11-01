Marion PD requesting help in identifying man connected to damaged fire hydrant

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a man connected to a fire hydrant that was damaged early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the police dept., around 5 a.m. on October 31, an older model crew cab Dodge Ram truck with a silver tool box in the bed struck a City of Marion fire hydrant, causing extensive damage to the hydrant.

The fire hydrant is at the T-intersection on the frontage road between FS Gas Station and Voyage Assisted Living Center, off of DeYoung Street.

Reportedly, the suspect is a white male, approximately 50 years old, wearing glasses with a gray beard.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the Marion Police Dept. at (618) 993-2124.

