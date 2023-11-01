Marion Fire Department responds to Drury Inn fire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews with the Marion Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of Drury Inn.

On October 31 at 3:30 p.m., the Marion Fire Department was dispatched to the Drury Inn with a report of a confirmed fire on the roof. Upon arrival, fire crews found flames and smoke showing from the roof of the structure along the parapet wall.

According to a release, MFD used the Aerial Truck to access the roof of the five-story building and extinguished the fire. Next arriving crews performed an extensive overhaul to ensure no further fire spread.

After investigating, MFD deemed the cause of the fire was accidental due to construction and welding.

