Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Man arrested after Paducah stabbing

The victim told police she and the suspect, 34-year-old Robert T. Lambert, had a disagreement...
The victim told police she and the suspect, 34-year-old Robert T. Lambert, had a disagreement before he grabbed her by the neck, grabbed a red-handled knife and cut her upper arm(Paducah Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after he stabbed a woman then fled the scene Wednesday morning in Paducah.

Around 10:15 a.m. on November 11, Paducah police were called to a home on Cherry Street in reference to a stabbing. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a woman at the home told police she and the suspect, 34-year-old Robert T. Lambert, had a disagreement before he grabbed her by the neck, grabbed a red-handled knife and cut her upper arm.

The woman began hitting the wall to alert her neighbor, and said Lambert took her phone and destroyed it before running out the back door.

Officers located Lambert about 30 minutes later at a convenience store a few blocks away on Mayfield Road and arrested him. Along the path taken by Lambert, officers found a bag with his name on it, a sheath and a knife matching the description given by the victim.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment. Lambert was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree criminal mischief. Lambert was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Lambert was previously arrested on a murder charge in 2016 after he stabbed a man to death on Poole Road in McCracken County. He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the...
Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges

Latest News

The Vienna High School Student Council is hosting a program to honor veterans ahead of Veterans...
Vienna High School hosting program to honor veterans
School officials say students did a combined total of 1,410 push ups in just 50 minutes.
‘Sweat for a Vet’ push-up challenge raises money for those serving overseas
Scott City High School students, staff and faculty joined U.S. Army service members in the...
Students raise money for service members in Scott City
Members of the Vienna High School Student Council will host a public flag raising event to...
Flag Raising to honor veterans at Vienna High School