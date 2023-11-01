JALC to receive $2.4 million donation for new indoor baseball, softball facility

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and Fred G. Harrison Foundation is donating $2.4 million for a new 12,000 square foot indoor baseball and softball facility at John A. Logan College.

According to JALC Head Baseball Coach Kyle Suprenant, the hitting facility will be state-of-the-art.

“The size of the facility allows the baseball and softball teams to utilize the space for batting practice, team defense, individual defense, bullpens and most importantly, the ability for pitchers and hitters to face off against each other in live situations--which is an integral part in preparing the players for the spring season,” Suprenant said. “The baseball and softball teams will also use the facility to host numerous pitching, hitting, recruiting and kids camps throughout the year. Student-athletes in the community will also have the opportunity to use the facility to take lessons from the coaches of the Logan Baseball and Softball programs.”

The check will be presented to the team on Thursday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at John A. Logan Baseball Field.

For more information, call Barbara Jacobs at (618) 985-4848 or Kyle Surprenant at (618) 985-3741 ext 8058.

