Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

JALC to receive $2.4 million donation for new indoor baseball, softball facility

John A. Logan getting support for new baseball/softball facility.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and Fred G. Harrison Foundation is donating $2.4 million for a new 12,000 square foot indoor baseball and softball facility at John A. Logan College.

According to JALC Head Baseball Coach Kyle Suprenant, the hitting facility will be state-of-the-art.

“The size of the facility allows the baseball and softball teams to utilize the space for batting practice, team defense, individual defense, bullpens and most importantly, the ability for pitchers and hitters to face off against each other in live situations--which is an integral part in preparing the players for the spring season,” Suprenant said. “The baseball and softball teams will also use the facility to host numerous pitching, hitting, recruiting and kids camps throughout the year. Student-athletes in the community will also have the opportunity to use the facility to take lessons from the coaches of the Logan Baseball and Softball programs.”

The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and Fred G. Harrison Foundation is donating $2.4 million...
The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and Fred G. Harrison Foundation is donating $2.4 million for a new 12,000 square foot indoor baseball and softball facility at John A. Logan College.(John A. Logan College)

The check will be presented to the team on Thursday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at John A. Logan Baseball Field.

For more information, call Barbara Jacobs at (618) 985-4848 or Kyle Surprenant at (618) 985-3741 ext 8058.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man

Latest News

John A. Logan getting support for new baseball/softball facility.
John A. Logan getting support for new baseball/softball facility
There were a good number of Halloween-themed events going on throughout the Heartland Tuesday...
Trunk or treat event held in Carbondale
The Illinois State Report Card is out, and many local schools are seeing positive progress...
Ill. State Report Card shows progress with student recovery from the pandemic
The spirit of Halloween was felt at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home today, and it put a smile...
Cape Girardeau Veterans Home hosts trick or treat event for community