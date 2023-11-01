Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Heartland Football Friday 11/3

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - See how your favorite local team did on Heartland Football Friday at 10.

You can click here to check the scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Pierce City at Portageville
  • Scott City at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)
  • Lindbergh at Jackson
  • St. Mary’s Southside at Cape Central
  • Farmington at Poplar Bluff
  • Ste. Genevieve at Dexter
  • Caruthersville at Valle Catholic
  • Russellville at St. Vincent

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Here are Heartland Tournament Sports scores from Tuesday, October 31.
Heartland Tournament Sports scores from Tuesday 10/31
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week 10/30
Heartland Football Friday Top 12 Plays of the Week
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 10/30
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 10/30
Heartland Football playoffs preview 10/30
Heartland Football playoffs preview 10/30